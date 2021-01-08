Erika Jayne proved she still has her sense of humor, joking about online dating amid her divorce from Tom Girardi.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 49, shared a sexy photo of herself via Instagram on Thursday, January 6, asking followers whether she should use it for dating sites. Erika wore fishnets and gold heels in the steamy snapshot.

“Thinking of making this my online dating profile pic. Thoughts??” she wrote, adding a thinking emoji.

Former Bravo costar Eileen Davidson replied, “Lol!”

A source tells Us Weekly that Erika is “totally serious about making a profile,” adding, “She’s never been on [a dating app], but she wants to start one. Now is the perfect time because she’s not out meeting guys in person — no one really is. Everyone’s into online dating in quarantine. Of course, all her photos will look hot!”

Erika is currently going through a public divorce with Tom, 81, which insiders told Us she’s in “disbelief” over. The Georgia native’s lawyer appeared in court in December 2020 to answer questions in regard to a fraud case centering on Erika’s soon-to-be ex.

The estranged couple announced the end of their 21-year marriage in November 2020. A source told Us exclusively at the time, “Erika and Tom had an unconventional marriage, spending a lot of time apart.”

In a statement about the split, the “Get It Tonight” singer said, “This is not a step taken lightly or easily. I have great love and respect for Tom and for our years and the lives we built together. It is my absolute wish to proceed through this process with respect and with the privacy that both Tom and I deserve. I request others give us that privacy as well.”

Erika met Tom in the late 1990s. She was working as a waitress at a West Hollywood hot spot he frequented at the time. A year later, she decided to give him her phone number, and he had his secretary contact her.

“I told her, ‘Tell Mr. Girardi if he wants to take me out on a date, he needs to call me himself and ask me and give me enough time to prepare,” she recalled in her 2018 book, Pretty Mess.

The TV personality and the lawyer got engaged after six months of dating. They wed in January 1999.

Tom made very few appearances on RHOBH after Jayne’s 2015 casting. It’s expected that aspects of their divorce will play out on season 11 of the Bravo series, which started filming in October 2020.

The Chicago star previously addressed Tom’s frequent absence, saying, “People are always like, ‘Oh, you guys don’t see each other a lot.’ But when we do see each other, it’s 100 percent, full-on attention.”