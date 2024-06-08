Braunwyn Windham-Burke’s life has gone through a ton of changes in recent years, and she shared the latest one catching up with Us Weekly at CMA Fest.Beyond a divorce from ex-husband Sean Burke and a move to Nashville with partner Jen Spinner, the former Real Housewives of Orange County star exclusively told Us that she recently started taking Ozempic and Spinner is “starving” as a result.

Spinner told Us she was sold a bill of goods when she first got together with the one-time Bravo star, noting that the weight loss drug has shifted their routine dramatically.

“She would make dinner every night when we first got together because I don’t cook or really do anything” she shared.

Related: Celebrities Who’ve Spoken About Ozempic for Weight Loss Ozempic has become a hot topic when it comes to weight loss — with some stars confirming they have used the drug while others denied it. Chelsea Handler admitted during a January 2023 episode of the “Call Her Daddy” podcast that she unknowingly took the Type 2 diabetes medication, which is traditionally used to improve […]

“I’m on Ozempic now,” Windham-Burke shot back. “I don’t want to cook because I can’t eat! Feed yourself!” She went on to say that the process has been “amazing” despite the complaints it raised from Spinner.

“I can fit in my old clothes,” Windham-Burke said of her progress while noting the adjustment to rib-sticking Southern food after moving to Tennessee. “The food is different. There’s Loveless Cafe and biscuits and fried chicken… I’m not a person with a lot of self-control. I gained 20 pounds.

Windham-Burke summed up her Ozempic journey in three short sentences: “I needed help. I got help. My wife is hungry.”

Earlier this year, Windham-Burke opened up to Us about a fellow reality TV star who encouraged her move to Tennessee, elaborating on what pushed her to settle down in the suburbs of Nashville.

“I never found Orange County to be the wholesome environment I wanted for my kids,” she shared in February. “I had sober friends out here, [The Hills alum] Jason Wahler, and he was like, ‘Move to Franklin.’ We came here and the first house we saw, I was like, “This is it. This is the life I want.”

Both Braunwyn and Spinner have found a home in Nashville. Beyond the fact that they’re building a home in Franklin, the couple have ingratiated themselves with organizations like Nashville Pride and Franklin Pride.

Related: Former ‘Real Housewives of Orange County’ Stars: Where Are They Now? Many faces have come and go from The Real Housewives of Orange County over the years. After 14 seasons on the Bravo series, OG cast member Vicki Gunvalson announced in January 2020 that she was leaving the show. The news came after fellow season 1 star Tamra Judge was offered a part-time role for season […]

“I think that it’s been really great to see not just the queer community, but the general country community, which has not always been the most progressive community, really understand that queer people are not just relegated to gay bars and makeup artists,” Spinner shared while reflecting on the recent Concert for Love & Acceptance.

With reporting by Jeremy Parsons