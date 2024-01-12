Larsa Pippen reacted to Real Housewives of Miami costar Adriana de Moura saying she spent “10 years kissing the Kardashians’ ass” — and made it clear she doesn’t “hide in anyone’s shadow.”

“Adriana is literally the same person she was 13 years ago … She says that because she hasn’t evolved,” Pippen, 49, told People in an interview published on Thursday, January 11. “I feel like for me, I’ve evolved and come so far from where I was 13 years ago. So I don’t really pay her or anyone who says that any attention because I feel like I’m really focused on the things that matter, the things that make a difference for me and the people around me.”

A season 6 mid-season trailer released in December 2023 showed the ladies in a heated exchange along with Lisa Hochstein. After Pippen called her costars “assholes,” de Moura fired back, “And you weren’t there, darling. You were in L.A. for 10 years, kissing the Kardashians’ ass. So, shut up!”

Pippen, who was previously married to NBA legend Scottie Pippen from 1997 to 2021, said she has “always” had “famous friends” but doesn’t “tie myself to anyone.” (Larsa and Scottie share four children:, daughter Sophia and sons Justin Preston and Scotty Jr.)

“If you know me, you know that for the last 10 years, I’ve been working on my brand and my superstar kids,” Larsa explained. “That’s really where I’ve been. I haven’t been anywhere else, or sucking up to anyone else. I’ve always lived in different states. Always had famous friends and always been working to grow and evolve.”

“I’m my own person. I feel like I’m good being alone,” she continued, noting that she has “stood on my own two feet” over the years.

Larsa was extremely close with the Kardashian family, specifically Kim Kardashian, for years until their friendship ended in 2020. Although Larsa claimed she didn’t “even know what happened” between them during a February 2022 episode of RHOM, she later said Kim’s divorce from Kanye West put a wedge between them.

“I was best friends with Kim, and I love her and I love Kanye, and I just was the person that was stuck in the middle,” Larsa said during a RHOM confessional. “I took a beating because I was the friend that was basically there and saw everything. And that basically was the demise of our relationship. I knew too much, I was a problem, and so, whatever. That’s kind of what happened.”

Kim, for her part, has not spoken about what went down between her and Larsa that led to their fizzling friendship.