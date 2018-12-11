Former Real Housewives of New Jersey star James Marchese is stirring the pot by voicing his offensive opinions on Twitter — and not holding back.

“So true NO STRAIGHT MALE wants his son to be gay,” Marchese, 49, tweeted on Monday, December 10, in response to another Twitter user who appeared to share the same opinion. “A gay son is a curse that takes away your #family traditions #heritage.”

He added: “#lgtbiq is a a parents nightmare that destroys families. Ruins holidays like #Christmas #KevinHart we support you! #LiberalismIsAMentalDisorder.” (Kevin Hart stepped down as host of the 2019 Oscars last week after old homophobic tweets he wrote years ago began to resurface.)

Marchese later followed up in a second tweet after receiving angry tweets in response to his comments.

“First: bigots are intolerant of others opinions. The comments below prove you are all bigots. Second, not one comment from a straight male who has sons,” he wrote. “Third; Europe is importing muslim men because #lgtbiq has caused a crisis due to lack of children being born.”

Marchese’s blunt, homophobic rant sparked backlash from many followers, including Watch What Happens Live host Andy Cohen.

“This is the most disgusting and vile s–t I have ever seen in my life. @Andy this is absolutely DISGUSTING! Thank god you fired them after one season,” one commenter wrote, bringing the tweet to Cohen’s attention.

“Thank gd is right,” Cohen, 50, replied. “Sick. Pray for his poor kids.”

After receiving loads of backlash, Marchese defended himself in another tweet on Tuesday, December 11.

“For those pushing #LGTBIQ agenda show me a single credible study which links genetics,” he wrote. “Being gay is a physical act derived in sexual deviance by definition. No one is born gay it is a lifestyle choice like being vegan. Get over it. You are #FakeNews.”

Marchese and his wife, Amber Marchese, appeared on season 6 of the popular Bravo TV series, but didn’t return after that. The couple share four children: daughter, Isabella and sons, Corbin, Sebastian and Michael.

