Real Housewives of New Jersey alum Siggy Flicker‘s stepson Tyler Campanella was arrested in connection with the January 6 riots, Us Weekly can confirm.

According to court records obtained by Us, Campanella was arrested in New York City on Wednesday, April 17. He is facing five misdemeanor charges for entering and remaining in a restricted building, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building, entering and remaining in the galley of Congress, disorderly conduct in a Capitol Building and parading, demonstrating and picketing in a Capitol Building.

FBI footage has shown Campanella at the Capitol on January 6, 2021, per NBC News. Campanella was identified by authorities as one of the persons who entered then-Speaker Nancy Pelosi‘s suite, per the outlet.

Flicker, 56, became the stepmother of Tyler after she wed husband Michael Campanella in 2012. (Flicker is also the mother of two children she shares with ex-husband Mark Flicker.)

According to a report from the FBI obtained by NBC News, Siggy previously shared photos via social media from inside the Capitol during the insurrection and mentioned that Tyler was at the event.

“I love patriots so much. Stay safe Tyler. We love you,” the caption read alongside a series of emojis including hearts, praying hands and the American flag plus a “Stop the Steal” hashtag.

The Capitol was attacked by a mob the same day Congress was certifying the results of the 2020 election that Joe Biden won. The riot killed five people and injured hundreds. More than 1300 people have been charged in connection with the Capitol attack.

Siggy has previously shared that she was not in attendance at the event and was in Florida at the time.

“I’m getting fake news alerts again. Supposedly they’re saying I was at the Capitol on January 6th for the rally. Not me,” she said in a video via X in January 2021. “But the girl who was, I don’t know what picture was circulating around, but she better be pretty. That’s all I have to say.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey alum, who was on the Bravo series for two seasons from 2016 to 2018, has been an avid supporter of Donald Trump over the years. She has attended several events at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate. Earlier this month, Siggy shared a picture from a recent trip to the property.

“Great Birthday Lunch for Melissa with the greatest president in the history of America…..DJT,” she wrote via Instagram in April alongside a group shot of her and her pals posing with Trump.