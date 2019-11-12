Exclusive

RHONJ’s Dolores Catania and Jennifer Aydin Clap Back at Instagram Trolls: Watch

You’ve seen them speak their mind online, you’ve seen them lash out on TV, and now you can see The Real Housewives of New Jersey’s Dolores Catania and Jennifer Aydin clap back at rude comments as Us Weekly’s cameras roll.

The two reality stars responded to Instagram trolls live in the Us offices, and their comebacks were anything but “#boring.”

Dolores Catania Jennifer Aydin Clap Back Instagram Trolls
Dolores Catania and Jennifer Aydin during an interview at AMI studio in New York City.

From schooling Instagram users on Dynasty-level shoulder pads to sounding off on “needy women” to praising lip fillers, Catania and Aydin were just as unpredictable as they were unfiltered. Watch the video above for their outrageous clap backs!

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs on Bravo Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET.

