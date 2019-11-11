



The Real Housewives: warm and fuzzy edition? Jennifer Aydin isn’t ruling out a friendship with Real Housewives of New Jersey costar Margaret Josephs just yet.

Ahead of season 10’s premiere this month, the reality star is promising an “explosive” season and one that will include at least one betrayal.

“Oh, honey. You don’t know. You don’t know. Just you wait,” Aydin, 42, told Us Weekly in an exclusive interview about what to expect this season. “I was just getting my feet wet last season.”

The mother of five might’ve been a new housewife last season, but the gloves are off now. “My feet [are] wet and now everybody gets to see the real me this season,” she said. “I mean, I don’t know if that’s good or bad, but it’s definitely entertaining.”

Part of the entertainment factor this season is going to be courtesy of Aydin and Josephs, 52. According to the season 10 trailer, the two butt heads a lot after the fashion designer calls Aydin “a walking yeast infection.”

“Listen, I saw that, too. And what I will say to that, if anyone’s going to be an expert on yeast infections, maybe, it’s her,” Aydin told Us. “But I don’t even know she — if that was really pertaining to me. I’m going to have to watch it unfold just like the viewers.”

Even if Josephs did say rude things about her in the season 10 promo, including the fact that she is “apology-challenged,” the reality star is open to a future alliance with her castmate.

“You know what, I think Margaret and I actually have a lot of the same qualities. I think we’re both extremely witty and funny and quick with our comebacks,” she said. “So, yeah, I mean I’m always open and hopeful for a friendship with all of my castmates, you know? We’re going to have our ups and downs, but that’s friendships across the board. Not just with these girls.”

She added: “At the end of the day, I kill them with kindness.”

Aydin might not be best friends with Josephs, but she is pals with Teresa Giudice. In November, she and RHONJ costar Dolores Catania told Us about Giudice, 47, and her husband Joe Giudice, 47, reconnecting in Italy.

“I would say there’s definitely a shred of hope. A shred,” she said of the couple’s relationship “I feel like they’re better off as friends. I just got that vibe.”

Real Housewives of New Jersey airs on Bravo, Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET.

Reporting by Brody Brown