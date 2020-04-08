Testing — and staying positive. Jennifer Aydin has coronavirus, the reality star revealed via Instagram on Wednesday, April 8.

In her Instagram video, titled “Why I’ve been MIA,” the Real Housewives of New Jersey star, 42, reveals that her test came back Monday, April 6, revealing she had COVID-19.

“Today is the first day that I’m finally starting to feel better. Keeping my kids away has been the hardest and I’m grateful that I have no breathing issues,” she wrote. “My days haven’t been so bad, aside from a lot of fatigue and sleeping. At night is when it’s the worst for me because of the mix of sweating and chills. I’m taking my vitamins and drinking hot liquids. We’ll all get through this. #staypositive #stayinside #covid19”

She stated that she didn’t have a fever but was struggling with “major fatigue” and asked her husband for help.

“I asked Bill [Aydin] to bring home a test for me but he was reluctant at first because I didn’t have the normal symptoms like a fever or heavy cough,” Aydin explains in the video. “I’ve been doing better now, which is why I’m checking in. There were a few rough days. … I had this very dense headache and extreme, extreme night sweats. I’ve lost my sense of taste and smell. I have no breathing problems.”

She also noted that she’s been quarantined in her room and staying away from their five children.

“Bill’s really stepped up to the plate,” the reality star added. “He’s staying far, far away from me but he’s really helping out with the kids, which I’m grateful for.”

