She cooks, she decorates, she makes it nice! Real Housewives of New York City star Dorinda Medley stopped by Us Weekly’s studio to give Us a lesson in how to make it nice for the holidays. The Bravo star is known for her gorgeous Berkshires’ home that she decorates from floor to ceiling with mistletoe, trees, snow globes and more. She gives Us every tip and trick to ensure that our own homes will look just as good as hers ­– watch the video to see how it’s done!

Set the Mood

“When decorating I think it’s very important to set the mood. And the best way to set the mood is with candles,” Medley, 53, told Us. “I love tapered candles because they give it an air of elegance I think and a very homey feeling.” She places the candles on round wooden cheese boards, and suggests using unscented candles so that you won’t take away from the delicious smell of your holiday dinner.

Keep It Fresh

“I love fresh flowers all year round it’s one of my go-to things. Every single week of my life I buy fresh flowers for the house.” She spruces the bouquet of white hydrangeas, red carnations and red gerber daisies up by placing candy canes in the arrangement. She told Us, “Heck, you can even put an ornament in there if you want. All of a sudden it becomes a holiday floral arrangement.”

Bring the Outside In

The HomeGoods spokesperson places a snow globe on top of a cake plate and surrounds it with natural greenery. “Get any kind of branches, branches from your tree, branches from around the house, and just decorate it. And all of a sudden you have a very festive little centerpiece.”

Edible Décor

“We all love Christmas cookies, making them and eating them. And it’s so important to always have a big platter of Christmas cookies with different colors, different flavors for people to pick at and even take home, but make sure you have little plastic boxes and things for people to have to-go.”

For even more tips from the Real Housewife, watch the video above!

