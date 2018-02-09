Standing up for her father. Rain Pryor took to Facebook on Thursday, February 8, to slam her father Richard Pryor’s widow, Jennifer Lee, and pal Quincy Jones in a heated post following their allegations that the late comedian had sex with Marlon Brando.

The 47-year-old actress began her lengthy statement by calling out the “faux news” and Jones, saying, “Q, was once a brilliant music producer who is losing his mind, and decided to garner publicity for himself with a sensationalized interview; and because y’all think and equate Fame and Money with decency, you ate it up like thirsty dogs, as he spewed out a lie about my father who’s not here to defend himself.”

She continued: “Then on top of it all, my dad’s so called widow validated it, because she needs to keep legitimizing herself and tarnish our dad even after he’s dead. She hated Q and Daddy. Y’all so thirsty and LOVE THEM but ever know the real source or full story, and you’re gonna wonder how 45 became president? WAKE UP!!!”

The Jokes My Father Never Taught Me author then slammed them as “bottom feeders” who “lie or share information to raise themselves up.” She concluded the post: “Wrong is still wrong!!! #GTFOH. I’m getting my millions the correct way, with integrity!!!!”

As previously reported, Jones first detailed the claims about the deceased Emmy Award winner and Brando during an interview with Vulture published on Wednesday, February 7. He told the outlet: “[Marlon] Brando used to go cha-cha dancing with us. He could dance his ass off. He was the most charming motherf—ker you ever met. He’d f—k anything. Anything! He’d f—k a mailbox. James Baldwin. Richard Pryor. Marvin Gaye.”

After the interview with Jones made headlines, TMZ caught up with Lee — who was who was married to the late comedian twice from 1981 to 1982 and 2001 until he passed in 2005 — and she seemingly confirmed the gossip. ”It was the ’70s! Drugs were still good, especially quaaludes. If you did enough cocaine, you’d f—k a radiator and send it flowers in the morning,” she told TMZ on Thursday, February 8.

