Rick Ross can’t be stopped. The “Hustlin” rapper, 42, opened up about his recent health scare and his plans to release new music in an exclusive interview with Us Weekly.

Celebrity Health Scares

“I’m good, man. I’m good. Nothing has really changed,” the Maybach Music Group founder told Us. “It’s about being my best self and focusing on the music. I’m enjoying life and living life to the fullest.” The Grammy-nominated artist, whose real name is William Leonard Roberts, was hospitalized in March after he was found unconscious at his Florida home. (While the cause of his hospitalization is still unclear, TMZ previously reported that the star was being treated for respiratory issues.)

Song Lyrics Inspired by Celebrity Breakups

Meanwhile, the Wingstop entrepreneur is pushing full steam ahead. “I am putting the final touches on my new album called the Port of Miami 2,” Ross confirmed to Us. “You should be seeing the new single ‘Green Gucci Suit’ featuring Future. You should be seeing that real soon.” The hitmaker went on to say that he’s “pretty sure” he will address his health complications in his latest music efforts.

In addition to releasing his upcoming 11th studio album, the Florida native is tapping into the men’s self-care arena by designing a nine-piece collection of grooming products called RICH by RICK ROSS. “Being your best can only enhance your personal performance,” the Florida native affirmed. “When I used to sit in the office with Jay Z and L.A. Reid … we would negotiate back and forth and discuss music. You’re sitting in front of someone for hours. It’s all about being passionate. Everything begins with yourself.”

Ross continued: “Are you the person who just wakes up, puts your T-shirt on and runs out of the house? Or do you wake up an hour early — get your mental notes together, fix you a little coffee … prepare yourself for the day and try to do something really great? It begins with you.”

Stars — They’re Just Like Us!

Adding to the fun, the star, who is known for his perfectly groomed beard, doesn’t plan on changing up his signature look anytime soon. “I love my beard. Since I was a baby, [my father’s] beard was fully gray. When I get older… that’s what I look forward to,” he explained. “When it gets fully gray I want to know what kind of shine and chic is going on at that time and I’m going to enjoy that moment. Women reach out and try to grab it, touch it. You know, it’s something that’s apart of me. “

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!