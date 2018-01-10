Ricky Martin Confirms Marriage to Jwan Yosef

Ricky Martin is a married man! The singer revealed on Wednesday, January 10, that he and Jwan Yosef tied the knot.

“I’m a husband, but we’re doing a heavy party in a couple of months, I’ll let you know,” the Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story star told E! News. “We exchanged vows, and we’ve swear [sic] everything, and we’ve signed all the papers that we needed to sign, prenups and everything.”

Martin, 46, and Yosef, 33, started dating in 2016. The “Nobody Wants to Be Lonely” crooner announced their engagement on The Ellen DeGeneres Show that November.

“Well, now he lives with me. He’s a conceptual artist and I’m a collector, so I started looking for art and I saw his art and I went crazy because I really love what he does. Really original. And then I contacted him,” Martin told Ellen DeGeneres at the time, explaining how he and Yosef first met. “I had no idea what he looked like and then I saw what he looked like and I’m like, Yeah. And we just got engaged.”

He continued, “I proposed. I was really nervous, but I got on my knees and I took out the little metal box — I just had it in a little velvet pouch — and instead of saying ‘Would you marry me?’ I said, ‘I got you something!’ Bad! And then he was like, ‘Yes?’ I said, ‘I want to spend my life with you,’ and he was like, ‘What is the question?’ ‘Would you marry me?’ That’s it.”

The Grammy winner, who is a father to 9-year-old twins Matteo and Valentino, shared a family photo with his kids and Yosef on New Years Day.

“Feliz Año Nuevo de los Martin-Yosef 🎆 🎊🎉☀️🎈,” Martin wrote on January 1.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!