His very own modern family! Ricky Martin opened up about his family life with husband Jwan Yosef and revealed what he tells his twin boys, Matteo and Valentino, when they ask about having two fathers.

“A lot of people tell me, ‘Well, you kids are on the covers of magazines and blah, blah, blah,’ and I’m like, ‘Yes, because I want to normalize this,’” the Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story star, 46, told Out magazine in an interview published on Tuesday, January 9. “I want people to look at me and see a family and say, ‘There’s nothing wrong with that.’ It’s part of my mission. It’s part of my kids’ mission as well. My kids ask me about having two daddies and I tell them we are a part of a modern family. This is a beautiful sense of freedom.’”

While speaking to E! News’ Giuliana Rancic at the Golden Globes on Sunday, January 7, Martin revealed that he and Yosef, 33, are hoping to expand their brood. “I want four more pairs of twins,” the “Livin’ la Vida Loca,” songster said. “I do want a big family, but there’s a lot going on at the moment. A lot of work, wedding, so we’re going to put things in order first and then we’re going to get ready for many more kids.”

As previously reported, Martin confirmed that he and the Swedish painter tied the knot on Wednesday, January 10. “I’m a husband, but we’re doing a heavy party in a couple of months, I’ll let you know. We’ve exchanged vows and we swear everything and we’ve all the papers that we need to sign. Prenups and everything. He’s my husband. He’s my man,” the “Nobody Wants to Be Lonely” crooner gushed. “It feels amazing [to say that].”

Martin announced the couple’s engagement during his appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in November 2016. “Well, he now lives with me. He’s a conceptual artist and I’m a collector, so I started looking for art and I saw his art and I went crazy because I really love what does. Really original. So then I contacted him,” the Grammy winner recalled at the time of meeting Yosef. “I had no idea what he looked like and then I saw what he looked like and I’m like, Yeah. And we just got engaged.”

