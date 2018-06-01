Riff Raff has been accused of rape by a woman named Eliza Stafford. The rapper’s scheduled tour of Australia and New Zealand has been canceled in light of the allegation.

“In 2013 I was raped by a man whose stage name is ‘Riff Raff,’” Stafford claimed in a public Facebook post on Thursday, May 31. “I went to his show because my boyfriend at the time was a huge fan. My boyfriend was with me at the concert. I was asked mid-show to come backstage, and as a 19-year-old I was flattered and complied.”

The Australia native alleged that she was “offered a shot from a (branded) vodka bottle that was sitting on the table,” but it turned out to be codeine syrup. She claimed that the 36-year-old musician (real name Horst Simco) and an unnamed supporting act from the tour “started laughing” when she drank the shot.

“I don’t remember anything from that point,” she claimed. “A couple of my friends were at the concert and when I didn’t come outside from backstage, asked what had happened. Another girl who had been backstage with me told them that I had been coerced to get in to a car with Riff Raff and his support act. She didn’t do anything.”

Stafford alleged that she woke up to Riff Raff “pulling out of me and getting into the shower.” She recalled crawling out of his hotel room “on all fours” and taking a taxi back to her boyfriend’s house.

The woman claimed that she decided to come forward now because she found out that the Houston MC was scheduled to perform “at the corner hotel next Friday night.” She added, “I will be 50 meters from my rapist all night.”

After Stafford’s post began making headlines, the Australian music agency Audiopaxx announced in a statement on Facebook, “We have been made aware of allegations made against Houston rapper Riff Raff. Audiopaxx takes these matters seriously and does not condone any of this alleged behavior. In light of this, we have spoken to his management team and the scheduled tour of Australia and New Zealand has been canceled, effective immediately.”

Us Weekly has reached out to Riff Raff’s rep for comment.

