Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson are all about the meaningful Christmas decorations! The My Big Fat Greek Wedding actress dished on their laid-back plans for the holidays while speaking to Us Weekly on Wednesday, December 5.

“We decorate the tree and we have … I have ornaments going back to when I was 10 years old,” the Jingle All the Way star, 62, told Us at the Hollywood Reporter’s 27th Annual Power 100 Women in Entertainment Breakfast in Hollywood. “Those are all on the tree.”

As for keeping things simple, Wilson added: “We don’t have a tree that looks like it was designed by somebody. We have plastic reindeer, you know, beaded things.”

The Mamma Mia! star also opened up about a previous years holiday flub.

“It was a Thanksgiving blunder, the first time I ever cooked Thanksgiving dinner,” Wilson recalled to Us and other reporters. “I put the turkey in the oven and I went to take it out and everybody started laughing at me hysterically and I was like, ‘What’s the matter? It looks great.’ And I had put the turkey in upside down, dressed down.”

She quipped: “Now I found out that’s how Wolfgang Puck cooks his turkey, so last laugh’s on them!”

Wilson, who shares two sons — Chet, 28, and Truman, 22— with Hanks, 62, gushed to Us at the event sponsored by Fiji Water that her wish for the season is “just time with the family, as much time as possible.”

Wilson and Hanks wed in April 1988, the Cast Away actor is also father of son Colin, 40, and daughter Elizabeth, 36, from his previous marriage to the late Samantha Lewes.

With reporting by Carly Sloane

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!