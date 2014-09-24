



Walt Jr. continues to have a heart of gold. RJ Mitte, who played Bryan Cranston’s son on the series Breaking Bad, recently stopped by Us Weekly’s NYC headquarters to discuss his love for animals and the importance they bring to their owners.

Mitte, 22, has been surrounded by dogs and cats his whole life — and has even taken care of deers, horses, and mules. “I’m a big animal lover. I’ve had dogs and cats my whole life. I’ve lived on a farm and a ranch. I love animals,” he told Us. “We had 13 at one point.”

The young star was joined by a 3-month-old puppy named Stardust as he lent his support to the organization Animal Haven Shelter, which is based in Manhattan.

“Animals don’t discriminate. Animals don’t judge. There are so many kids out there that need that friend, that need that person that will always be with them,” Mitte continued. “A lot of times you’ll never get that from people but you’ll always get it from animals.”

When not supporting animal adoption, Mitte continues to work on both the small and big screen — opportunities that may have not come his way without the Emmy-winning AMC smash.

“I was lucky enough to work on Breaking Bad. Breaking Bad gave me a career,” he told Us. “Luckily enough I’ve been able to work with the best and learn from the best.”

To learn more, go to AnimalHavenShelter.org.

