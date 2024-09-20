More details are coming to light over Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Olivia Nuzzi’s rumored connection.

“A person with direct knowledge of the matter told CNN that the relationship … was emotional and digital in nature, not physical,” CNN’s Brian Stetler and Hadas Gold wrote in an article published Thursday, September 19.

Nuzzi worked as a high-profile political reporter for New York Magazine. Earlier on Friday, the magazine published a public apology to its readers, stating that Nuzzi had failed to disclose a “personal relationship” with an unnamed subject she profiled in 2024 election coverage. The article has since been taken down.

“She is currently on leave from the magazine, and the magazine is conducting a more thorough third-party review. We regret this violation of our readers’ trust,” the magazine’s since-deleted statement read.

Throughout her time at New York Magazine, Nuzzi wrote a November feature on Kennedy, who was running for president before dropping out and ultimately endorsing Donald Trump. Nuzzi also penned several features about Trump and his campaign.

“Earlier this year, the nature of some communication between myself and a former reporting subject turned personal. During that time, I did not directly report on the subject nor use them as a source,” Nuzzi said in a statement to CNN. “The relationship was never physical but should have been disclosed to prevent the appearance of a conflict. I deeply regret not doing so immediately and apologize to those I’ve disappointed, especially my colleagues at New York.”

While Kennedy, 70, was not named by New York Magazine nor Nuzzi, other outlets including CNN and The New York Times reported it was Kennedy. He ultimately denied having an inappropriate “personal relationship” with her.

“Mr. Kennedy only met Olivia Nuzzi once in his life for an interview she requested, which yielded a hit piece,” a rep for Kennedy told NBC News on Friday.

Kennedy has been married to Curb Your Enthusiasm actress Cheryl Hines since 2014. The couple initially met in 2004 and remained friends until their connection turned romantic years later. Hines, 58, and Kennedy began dating in 2010 after she finalized her divorce from ex-husband Paul Young. The exes share daughter Catherine. Kennedy, for his part, was previously married to Mary Richardson Kennedy from 1994 to 2012 and Emily Ruth Black from 1982 to 1994.

Hines has not publicly commented on Kennedy and Nuzzi’s scandal. Us Weekly has reached out for comment.