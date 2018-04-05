Road Rules alum Brian Lancaster died in Phoenixville, Pennsylvania, on Thursday, March 29, the Chester County Coroner’s office confirms to Us Weekly. He was 43.

Lancaster’s family told TMZ, which was first to report the news, that he was found dead at his home. The family believes the cause of death was heart failure as he had a history of arrhythmia. They said the death was unrelated to drugs or alcohol, and no substances were found in the home.

Lancaster was best known for appearing on Road Rules: Latin America, the seventh season of the MTV reality series, back in 1999. An obituary posted online described him as a “jack of all trades,” noting that he had worked as an advertising account manager, a telecommunications project manager, a special education teacher and a bartender.

“A spiritual explorer, dreamy stargazer, inquisitive world traveler and barstool philosopher who enjoyed a good mind meld, Brian excelled at being a human being rather than a human doing,” reads his obituary. “Constant in his soul and spirit, he would share possessions, thoughts and every part of his essence with anyone who came into his orbit.”

Lancaster is survived by his fiancée, Sarah J. Bell; his parents, Dennis and Carol Lancaster; his godparents, Ed Lancaster and Janice O’Hara; and his dog, Reagan.

Private memorial services will be held on Thursday, April 5.

In lieu of flowers, Lancaster’s family has asked that contributions be made in his name to Brandywine Valley SPCA, a no-kill animal shelter in his hometown of West Chester, Pennsylvania.

