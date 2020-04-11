Rob Kardashian claimed in court papers that his ex-fiancee, Blac Chyna, pointed a gun at his head, hit him with a metal pole and tried to choke him with an iPhone charger during a violent argument hours before their December 2016 split.

In new court documents obtained by Us Weekly amid his lawsuit against Chyna for assault and battery, Kardashian, 33, claimed that he “feared for his life” as he detailed a fight the then-couple had in his sister Kylie Jenner’s Hidden Hills, California, home in December 2016, just a month after she gave birth to their daughter, Dream, now 3.

“Chyna’s erratic conduct under the influence of alcohol and drugs culminated in her physically assaulting and battering Rob and causing significant property damage,” his lawyer states in the filing.

The former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star alleged that after the Lashed Bar owner, 31, did a photo shoot, where she was drinking to excess and snorting cocaine, “Chyna pointed a gun at Rob’s head and threatened to kill him” while he was on a FaceTime call.

Later in the evening, “Chyna came up behind Rob wrapped an iPhone charger tightly around his neck and started to strangle him using her full strength,” the court docs claim, adding that Kardashian managed to pull off the cable and fled to the master bedroom, locking the door.

He then claimed that Chyna broke down the bedroom’s locked door and “proceeded to use her fists and a metal rod to repeatedly strike” him, smashing a telephone and TV and damaging walls.

Kardashian called his mom, Kris Jenner, who sent her boyfriend, Corey Gamble, to the house in the early hours of the morning. He allegedly pulled Chyna off her fiancé and tried to separate them as the model “continued to beat Rob around the head, face and back.”

As Kardashian tried to leave, he claimed that Chyna threw a dining room chair at his car, while Gamble stayed at the house with her to make sure she didn’t follow him. The Rob & Chyna star moved out of the home hours later and the couple split.

“As a result of the attack, Rob suffered scratches, abrasions and bruising” as well as “emotional distress,” the documents allege, adding that Kardashian “did not know whether the gun was loaded when she twice pointed it at his head and threatened to kill him, and that he believed that Chyna could kill him.” He subsequently changed the locks at the Hidden Hills home and hired security to protect him.

Kardashian filed the lawsuit against his ex in September 2017, with Kylie also suing for $100,000 in damages to her property (she later withdrew from the case). Chyna filed a motion to dismiss the suit in February this year in which she claimed “was being her very outgoing, colorful and joking self with Rob” and that she “had no intent to harm” him.

Chyna’s lawyer Lynne Ciani said in a statement to Us on Saturday, April 11, that “there was no ‘violent attack,’” insisting that on the night in question, the couple were celebrating season 2 of Rob & Chyna being greenlit by E!

“Part of that raucous and flirty celebration included Chyna ripping her fiancé Rob’s shirt and then playfully stroking her fingernails against his chest,” Ciani said. “Far from being ‘assault and battery,’ Rob instead admitted under oath at his deposition that being scratched by a woman is ‘one of the best things a man could ask for.’ Rob also admitted that he never feared for his life and actually thought it was ‘funny’ when Chyna teased him while holding Rob’s unloaded gun.”

“Two years later, Rob is simply trying to cover up his critical deposition admissions by now lying and claiming that Chyna ‘pulled a gun’ on him and that he feared for his life,” Ciani continued. “That is just another one of Rob’s lies.”

With reporting by Marjorie Hernandez