Kylie Jenner has dropped out of a lawsuit she and her brother, Rob Kardashian, filed against Blac Chyna last year, a source confirms to Us Weekly.

The lawsuit, filed in September 2017, alleged that Chyna, whose real name is Angela White, attacked Kardashian with an iPhone cord during a fight in December 2016. The fight, which occurred in a home owned by Jenner, caused more than $100,000 in damages including broken doors, damaged walls and a destroyed TV. The Arthur George designer, 31, also claimed in the same lawsuit that his ex, with whom he shares one-year-old daughter Dream, was under the influence of drugs and alcohol during the night in question.

That same month, the Rob & Chyna stars called off their engagement. Following their break-up, Kardashian went on a social media rampage where he posted explicit photos of the Lashed Bar owner and accused her of cheating on him. Chyna, 29, requested — and was granted — a restraining order against him.

While Jenner has removed herself from her and Kardashian’s lawsuit, Chyna has her own against several members of the famous family. In her lawsuit, she alleges that they interfered with the production of Rob & Chyna and are responsible for the end of the reality show because they contacted E! to “demand the network not proceed with a second season.” Sources connected to the network denied those claims, saying that Chyna made it impossible to film the show because she refused to be in the same room as her ex.

In November, Chyna removed Khloé and Kourtney Kardashian, as well as Kendall Jenner and Kylie from the lawsuit, although she is continuing to seek legal action against her ex-fiancé, his sister Kim Kardashian and his mother, Kris Jenner. Meanwhile, their attorney objected to the lawsuit and asked for it to be dropped after filing a “demurrer” in December 2017.

Despite their legal troubles, Kardashian and Chyna have agreed to peacefully coparent together. She wished him a happy birthday on March 17, when she shared a sweet photo of the former flames with their daughter.

