Kim and Rob Kardashian, Kris Jenner Respond to Blac Chyna’s Lawsuit

Fighting back. Kim Kardashian, Rob Kardashian and Kris Jenner have responded to Blac Chyna’s lawsuit against them, in which Chyna (real name Angela White) claimed the Kardashians were responsible for the cancellation of her E! reality show, Rob & Chyna.

Kim, Rob and Jenner’s attorney filed a “demurrer” on December 21, objecting to Chyna’s lawsuit and asking for the lawsuit to be dropped, according to court documents obtained by Us Weekly. In the filing, the three Kardashians claim that the Lashed Bar owner prevented the filming and second season of Rob & Chyna after she filed a restraining order against her ex-fiancé in July.

“Plaintiff asked the Court to issue an order prohibiting Rob from contacting her ‘either directly or indirectly, in any way’ and requiring Rob to stay away from Plaintiff, her home and workplace,” the documents read. “Given Plaintiff’s conduct in seeking and obtaining a restraining order that required Rob to stay away from Plaintiff and her workplace, no trier of fact could possibly find that it was reasonably probable that a second season of Rob & Chyna would have been picked up and filmed.”

Rob & Chyna, which premiered in September 2016 and wrapped with a special documenting the birth of their 1-year-old daughter, Dream Kardashian, in December 2016, followed the ups and downs of the former couple’s relationship. The pair announced their engagement in April 2016, but called it quits for good after multiple rumored breakups earlier this year.

As previously reported, Chyna, 29, filed the suit against the Kardashians in September. The mother of two dropped the suit against Khloé Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner last month. It was revealed on November 15 that she is still pursuing a legal battle against Kim, 37, Rob, 30, and Jenner, 62.

“We recently filed an amended complaint to narrow the issues and parties in the case, which is about slut shaming, revenge porn, and killing Chyna’s show after she broke up with Rob,” Lisa Bloom, Chyna’s attorney, said in a statement to Us at the time. “We will continue to aggressively fight for Chyna’s rights as the case proceeds.”

According to the documents, Jenner and Kim have a court date set for January 18 in Los Angeles to present their case to have the lawsuit dismissed.

