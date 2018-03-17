Blac Chyna wished ex-fiancé Rob Kardashian a happy 31st birthday on Saturday, March 17, despite the fact that she is involved in a legal battle with him and his family.

In a shot shared to her Instagram story, Chyna wrote, “Happy Birthday Rob from Dreamy and Chy” alongside of an old photo of the former couple with their daughter Dream, who was born in November 2016.

The sweet sentiment will not be lost on fans of the Rob & Chyna stars. The former couple had a tumultuous relationship that resulted in Kardashian going on a social media rampage in July 2017, where he alleged that Chyna had cheated on him with multiple men. He also shared explicit photos of the Lashed Bar owner, which resulted in her filing a restraining order against him.

In September, they delayed a court hearing in order to work towards fixing their situation amicably themselves. Chyna’s attorney, Lisa Bloom, told Us Weekly at the time, “We are working toward a resolution and wanted a little bit more time to see if we can get there.” The couple later settled their custody agreement, with both sides agreeing to coparent their daughter.

Despite the agreement between the former flames, Chyna, 29, later filed a lawsuit against Kardashian and several members of his family for orchestrating the cancellation of Chyna and Rob’s E! reality series. Rob, sister Kim Kardashian and mom Kris Jenner responded to the lawsuit in December 2017 and asked for it to be dropped. (Chyna had dropped her suit against Khloé and Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall and Kylie Jenner the previous month.)

Chyna, who was the victim of a sex tape leak in February, is currently dating 18-year-old rapper YBN Almighty Jay.

Kardashian’s ex-girlfriend isn’t the only one who sent birthday blessings to the 31-year-old reality star. His mother shared a collage of photos on Instagram accompanied by a caption that read, “You are the most wonderful son a mom could ever ask for and I thank God for you every day! It brings me so much joy to see the incredible father you have become. I am so proud of you!!”

Kourtney also shared a photo to Snapchat that showed a display of balloons that spelled out “Happy Birthday Rob,” alongside green balloons.

Kim shared a sweet throwback pic with her brother on Instagram, writing, “Happy Birthday to my brother Rob!!! I love you so much and wish you all of the happiness in the world! I love raising our kids together, you’re the best dad and friend! Can’t wait to celebrate today!!”

