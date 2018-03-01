Blac Chyna Confirms She’s Dating 18-Year-Old Rapper YBN Almighty Jay

Age ain’t nothing but a number? Blac Chyna has confirmed that she is dating rapper YBN Almighty Jay — who is 10 years younger than she is.

The 29-year-old model was spotted with the 18-year-old on Wednesday, February 28, in Studio City, California. The pair were holding hands as they exited their vehicle during their second outing this week. The former Rob & Chyna star was dressed casually in jeans and sneakers, with an olive green bomber jacket and paired the look with bright orange hair. The young Texas rapper, who is mostly known for his 2017 song “Chopsticks,” wore black sneakers, a black jacket and sneakers.

TMZ asked them if the rumors about them being a couple were true, and the reality star smiled and said, “Yeah. We’re, like, dating.” Speculation that the pair were dating first started after they were spotted hanging out together on Monday, February 26, when they went bowling at Pinz Bowling Alley and eventually left in the same car.

Chyna was most recently linked to R&B singer Mechie, but the two called it quits in September after a few months of dating. An alleged sex tape featuring Chyna was leaked online on February 19, and the model’s ex-boyfriend told TMZ that he was the mystery man in the explicit video. Mechie claimed that while he was in the clip, he wasn’t the one who leaked it because he never had a copy of the video. The E! star’s lawyers revealed they were fighting back after the leak.

“Revenge porn — posting explicit images without the consent of everyone in those images — is a crime, a civil wrong and a form of domestic abuse,” civil rights attorney Lisa Bloom told Us Weekly in a statement on February 19. “It’s also a cruel attempt to slut-shame women for being sexual.”

Lawyer Walter Mosley also spoke out: “Unfortunately, another case of abuse against women. It’s a criminal matter for the police to investigate at this point. I’m following it closely and will make decisions when the time is appropriate.”

The model was previously granted a temporary restraining order against ex-fiancé Rob Kardashian in July 2017 after he posted nude photos of her on social media. She shares daughter Dream, 1, with Kardashian, 30, and also has son King, 5, whom she shares with rapper Tyga. Chyna and Kardashian later reached a custody agreement over their 15-month-old daughter.

