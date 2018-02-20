While the mystery of the man in Blac Chyna’s alleged sex tape may have been solved, how it was leaked remains unclear. The former Rob & Chyna star’s ex-boyfriend, Mechie, told TMZ that he is in fact the man in the explicit video, but said he is not responsible for the recent leak.

A rep for the musician (whose full name is Demetrius Mechie) told the publication on Tuesday, February 20, that Mechie recorded the video of a naked Chyna performing oral sex on her phone back in July. Mechie reportedly never had a copy of the video, so he cannot be the one who released it online. The model and the R&B singer seemingly called it quits in September after a few months of dating.

As previously reported, Chyna’s lawyers are fighting back after the video leaked on Monday, February 19.

“Revenge porn — posting explicit images without the consent of everyone in those images — is a crime, a civil wrong and a form of domestic abuse,” civil rights attorney Lisa Bloom told Us Weekly. “It’s also a cruel attempt to slut shame women for being sexual.”

Lawyer Walter Mosley echoed Bloom’s statements: “Unfortunately, another case of abuse against women. It’s a criminal matter for the police to investigate at this point. I’m following it closely and will make decisions when the time is appropriate.”

Mosley also spoked out via Instagram. “We have to change this culture of abuse and assault against women … Men … we have to do better. I’m tired of telling my clients to not make videos because the men will put them out later. It’s like I’m telling them not to wear short skirts because you’re going to entice a man to rape you … We need to stop sharing these videos with each other in the club, at the barbershop or (and especially) online. It is a morally corrupt action, which is (at least in California) criminal. Maybe it is time to set an example.”

This is not Chyna’s first case with alleged revenge porn. She was granted a temporary restraining order against ex-fiancé Rob Kardashian in July after he posted multiple nude photos of her on social media. Months later the pair reached a custody agreement over 15-month-old daughter Dream.

