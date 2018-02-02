Rob Kardashian is getting real on Twitter. The reality star, 30, wrote a heartbreaking response to a fan tweet on Thursday, February 1. “I miss u so much Rob,” the fan wrote next to a GIF of a younger Kardashian holding Kourtney Kardashian‘s son Mason Disick. The father of one retweeted the fan’s message and added, “Me too,” with the blue heart emoji.

Kardashian has been laying low since his split from Blac Chyna, the mother of his 14-month-old daughter, Dream. The last time he was spotted on social media was at Christmas, as Khloé Kardashian shared photos of the family’s celebration on Snapchat and the Arthur George sock designer was all smiles.

In November, Chyna, 29, sued the Kardashian family, claiming that they were responsible for the cancelation of her reality show with her ex, Rob & Chyna. Rob, Kris Jenner and big sister Kim Kardashian, asked for the lawsuit to be dropped on December 21 when they filed a demurrer.

“Plaintiff asked the Court to issue an order prohibiting Rob from contacting her ‘either directly or indirectly, in any way’ and requiring Rob to stay away from Plaintiff, her home and workplace,” the documents read. “Given Plaintiff’s conduct in seeking and obtaining a restraining order that required Rob to stay away from Plaintiff and her workplace, no trier of fact could possibly find that it was reasonably probable that a second season of Rob & Chyna would have been picked up and filmed.”

Rob has struggled with years of stress and has appeared less and less on Keeping Up With the Kardashians. As previously reported, he was “stressed” and “depressed” before suffering a diabetic attack that landed him in the hospital in 2016. “He’s been so stressed out, so [he’s] not taking care of himself or eating right. Stress affects his diabetes,” a source told Us at the time.

Over the past few months, Rob has been using his Twitter mostly to share adorable photos and videos of his daughter.

