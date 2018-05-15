That tide has turned. Rob Kardashian showed ex-girlfriend Rita Ora, who he infamously bashed in 2013, some support after the singer faced backlash over controversial lyrics in her new song “Girls.”

Ora, 27, released the new single — featuring Cardi B, Bebe Rexha and Charli XCX — on Friday, May 11, and was criticized by fans for several lyrics, including “Sometimes I just wanna kiss girls, girls, girls / Red wine, I just wanna kiss girls, girls, girls…” and “I am excited, I’m open-minded / I’m 50/50, and I’m never gonna hide it.” Singer Hayley Kiyoko also blasted the song in a lengthy Instagram post where she said that the message the “tone-deaf” song sends is “dangerous” and “fuels the male gaze while marginalizing the idea of women loving women.”

The “How We Do (Party)” singer issued an apology for the song on Monday, May 14, which Kardashian retweeted alongside praising hands emojis a day later. Ora’s mea culpa, which stated the song was “written to represent my truth,” apologized to those who found the song offensive, while serving as an admittance that she had “romantic relationships with women and men.”

Kardashian’s choice to back up the “Radioactive” singer was not lost on those who have spent the last decade keeping up with the Kardashians. In 2013, the Arthur George designer, who admitted he gained “40 pounds” while dating Ora in 2012, went on a social media tirade against the British pop star and accused her of cheating on him with “nearly 20 dudes.” The incident played out on an episode of Kourtney & Kim Take Miami, where his sisters tried to reason with him about why blasting her on the internet was inappropriate. The reality TV personality later revealed he bashed Ora online in an attempt to stop him from taking her back, saying, “I just had to do that to make her hate me.”

Things have clearly changed between the former flames — and for the better. While appearing on Watch What Happens Live in February 2017, Ora told Andy Cohen she had “only positive vibes” for Kardashian.

