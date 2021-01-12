Spotted in the streets of Montecito: Prince Harry with a new ‘do? Rob Lowe claimed he saw the prince wearing a ponytail during a recent outing in their California neighborhood.

“I just ran into your countryman, the English treasure, Prince Harry, at the stoplight 10 minutes ago,” the 56-year-old actor revealed on The Late Late Show With James Corden on Monday, January 11. “He lives about a mile from me. He’s been very reclusive. Seeing him in the neighborhood is like seeing the Loch Ness Monster, and I finally saw him. I finally saw him driving his car.”

Harry, 36, and Meghan Markle relocated to the United States with son Archie, now 20 months, in March 2020 after stepping back from their roles in the royal family. Us Weekly confirmed during the summer that the duke and duchess bought a $14.7 million home in the Montecito enclave of Santa Barbara, California.

Lowe, meanwhile, told James Corden that he “may have a scoop” on Harry after his recent spotting.

“It was very, very quick — don’t totally quote me on it — but it looked like he’s wearing a ponytail,” the Parks and Recreation alum said. “I’m just saying. It looked to me as a casual observer that his hair had grown very long and was pulled back very tightly by what I can only assume was a ponytail.”

The host didn’t believe Lowe’s claims — or that he even saw the Duke of Sussex at all.

“I’m certain that isn’t true,” Corden said. “Do you know what I think happened? I think you didn’t see Prince Harry.”

Lowe quipped back, “Oh no, it was him because I have to say — I followed him to the house to see if the car went in.”

Earlier this month, an insider told Us that Harry is “thriving” in the quiet neighborhood after spending several months in Los Angeles with Meghan, 39.

“Harry doesn’t have any regrets about leaving the royal family whatsoever and is really happy in Montecito. He and Meghan are enjoying their new life in California — being a normal family and having the freedom to make their own decisions without anyone watching over them,” the source said. “[He] has grown in confidence since the move. Harry isn’t looking back, although he does miss his friends at home.”

According to a second insider, the rift between Harry and brother Prince William has also started to heal in recent months.

“William and Harry’s fallout was very real, very ugly and incredibly intense. They’d reached an impasse, there was so much mud under the bridge and a lot of people felt their feud was beyond repair,” the source said on January 6. “It’s certainly been a roller-coaster for everyone involved, especially the brothers, who are vowing not to let things get this out of hand in the future and have learned a lot from this difficult experience.”