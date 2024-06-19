Rob Lowe has been through a lot of ups and downs in his life, including his journey to becoming sober.

Lowe battled alcohol addiction for several years, but stopped drinking in 1990, mostly due to the support of his wife, Sheryl Berkoff. (Berkoff and Lowe tied the knot in 1991 and share son Matthew and Johnny.)

“She was worth changing my life for,” Lowe told Entertainment Tonight in May 2021. “And so I am really lucky that that happened to me. Maybe I had changed it on my own, maybe, but it’s a big maybe. And just when I met her, I knew that if I could not make it with her, I definitely could not make it work with anyone else.”

In May 2023, Lowe celebrated his 33 years of sobriety milestone – and shared an inspirational message with fans.

“33 years ago today I found recovery and a tribe that has sustained me on my incredible, grateful journey,” he shared via Instagram at the time. “My life is full of love, family, God, opportunity friends work, dogs and fun.”

Keep scrolling to see what Lowe has said about his sobriety journey throughout the years:

Rehab Was One of the ‘Most Exciting’ Times of His Life

“It was great. I loved it. Because I was ready,” Lowe shared during a 2011 appearance on CNN’s Piers Morgan Tonight. “Problem is, people go into rehab and they’re not ready. You want to get sober for your parents, you want to get sober for your job, you want to get sober for the cops, you want to get sober to protect your image. A lot of good reasons, by the way, but unfortunately, the only thing that works is that you have to want to get sober for you.”

He continued: “I was ready. And so if they told me, ‘Hey, Lowe, you’ve got to go stand in the corner on your head,’ I would have done it.”

His Understanding About Life Has Come From Sobriety

“All of my understanding about life has come from getting sober and being in recovery,” he told Variety in a 2021 interview. “The work that you do once you stop whatever it is you’ve been abusing – that’s when the real work begins. And that continues to this day. In many ways, it doesn’t get any easier but it does get more fulfilling.”

His Wife Helped Him Want to Become Sober

“I remember thinking if I couldn’t make it work with Sheryl, then I wasn’t going to be able to make it work with anybody,” he told Variety in 2021. “That was at least half the impetus for getting sober, because I knew I couldn’t be in a long-term relationship unless I was.”

His Sobriety Goals Are Like Goals for His 401(k)

“When you’re young you have different goals, and when you’re older, you manage it differently,” he explained to Variety in 2021. “Just yesterday I was on set talking to another actor who has a lot of years of sobriety. We were almost having a mini meeting, just talking naturally about being sober and working to be a better person. If you’re open to it, those people come into your life.”

Sharing His Recovery With His Son

Rob and Sheryl share sons Matthew and Johnny Owen, born in 1993 and 1995, respectively. Their son Johnny Owen is also sober.

“To be able to share recovery … I’m in recovery, I’ve got 33 years [and] it’s changed our lives,” Lowe explained during an April 2023 episode of The Drew Barrymore Show. “Johnny’s got five years. In fact, Johnny’s five-year birthday was on Saturday, and Johnny I want to give you your five-year chip.”

Johnny teared up as his father presented him with his sobriety chip. “I love you. I’m proud of you,” Lowe gushed.