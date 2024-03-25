Rob Lowe has had quite the successful career in Hollywood, filled with his fair share of ups and downs.

Lowe was born in March 1964 in Charlottesville, Virginia, but later moved to Dayton, Ohio. While he was in high school, Rob, his mom, Barbara Hepler, and his brother, Chad Lowe, moved to Malibu, California, where Rob began his acting career after landing a role in the TV comedy A New Kind of Family in 1979.

After being nominated for a Golden Globe Award for Best Supporting Actor in the 1983 series Thursday’s Child, Rob landed roles in several major films including 1983’s The Outsiders, 1984’s The Hotel New Hampshire, 1985’s St. Elmo’s Fire, 1986’s About Last Night and 1987’s Square Dance.

After all of his film success in the ’80s, Rob transitioned back to television and appeared in various notable series including The West Wing from 1999 to 2003 (which earned him an Emmy nomination), Brothers & Sisters from 2006 to 2010, Parks and Recreation from 2010 to 2015, Code Black from 2016 to 2018 and 9-1-1: Lone Star from 2020 onward.

