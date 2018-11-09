Leaving a legacy! Robert De Niro is inspired by the next generation of filmmakers making their mark on the industry.

The Oscar winner, 75, spoke exclusively to Us Weekly about sharing words of wisdom with aspiring moviemakers while attending the Annual Ghetto Film School Fall Gala in Beverly Hills on Monday, November 5.

“I started coming because of [director] David O. Russell. It’s about young filmmakers. That will always interest me to help, give advice, kibbitz, whatever,” he told Us. “A couple of the kids were asking me questions. I hope I was helpful.”

De Niro also noted that he feels nostalgic while seeing how excited industry newcomers are. “[It’s] so great to see them so enthusiastic and really, I hate to use this word passionate, but passionate about it,” he exclaimed. “Full of passion about it.”

The Dirty Grandpa actor attended the gala alongside Tina Knowles, Solange Knowles, Lena Waithe, Melina Matsoukas, Christian Slater and Michael B. Jordan, who delivered a speech praising the “amazing” students” for working “hard and focus[ing] on what you want to be in life.”

The Ghetto Film School was found in 2000 to “educate, develop and celebrate the next generation of great American storytellers,” according to their website,” and the school “identifies young talent from local communities … providing them with the access, opportunity and resources to pursue creative careers.” The annual gala benefits the L.A. and Bronx-based non-profit organization, which aids young filmmakers. According to Page Six, attendees raised 1 million dollars on Monday.

With reporting by Nicholas White

