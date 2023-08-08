Robert De Niro-s Grandson-s Official Cause of Death Revealed

Robert De Niro’s grandson Leandro De Niro Rodriguez’s official cause of death has been revealed one month after his passing.

New York City’s chief medical examiner told TMZ on Tuesday, August 8, that Leandro had fentanyl, bromazolam, alprazolam, 7-aminoclonazepam, ketamine and cocaine in his system, ruling his death an accidental overdose.

Leandro died at age 19 in July. His mother, Drena De Niro — whom Robert adopted while married to her mother, Diahnne Abbott — penned a heartwarming tribute to the late teenager at the time.

“My beautiful sweet angel. I have loved you beyond words or description from the moment I felt you in my belly,” Drena wrote via Instagram. “I don’t know how to live without you but I’ll try to go on and spread the love and light that you so made me feel in getting to be your mama. You were so deeply loved and appreciated and I wish that love alone could have saved you 😞.”

The filmmaker shared Leandro with artist Carlos Mare, whom she mentioned in her emotional statement. “I’m so sorry my baby, I’m so sorry @carlosmare 😢💔. Rest in Peace and Eternal Paradise my darling boy 🙏🏽💔💔💔💔💔🕊️🕊️🕊️🕊️,” she wrote.

Mare, for his part, commented on the post: “😢 My dear Drena … words aren’t enough to express the joy he gave us or the loss we now endure with our families and friends. He is Godschild now. 🙏🏼. On this full moon his spirit luminates what could not be seen in the dark. You can’t spell LOVE without LEO 👼💔💔.”

Prior to the official cause of death being revealed, Drena responded to a social media user who asked how her son died. “Someone sold him fentanyl laced pills that they knew were laced yet still sold them to him so for all these people still f—king around selling and buying this s—t, my son is gone forever 😭,” she claimed in July. Last month, several outlets reported that Sofia Haley Marks had been arrested on federal drug distribution charges for allegedly selling Leandro drugs.

Shortly after the news broke of Leandro’s death, Drena expressed her gratitude for the support she and her family had received in the wake of their loss.

It is with immeasurable shock and sadness that we say goodbye to our beloved son Leo,” she said in a statement to Us Weekly on July 3. “We thank you for the outpouring of love and support and ask that we are given privacy at this time to process this inconsolable grief.”

Robert, for his part, also reacted to the death of his oldest grandson.

“I’m deeply distressed by the passing of my beloved grandson Leo,” the Oscar winner told Us in a statement at the time. “We’re greatly appreciative of the condolences from everyone. We ask that we please be given privacy to grieve our loss of Leo.”

In addition to Drena, the actor shares son Raphael, 46, with Abbott, 78, twins Aaron and Julian, 27, with ex Toukie Smith, son Elliot, 25, and daughter Helen, 11, with estranged wife Grace Hightower, and daughter Gia, 2 months, with girlfriend Tiffany Chen. He is also the grandfather of Raphael’s three children with ex-wife Claudine De Matos: son Nicholas and daughters Alexandria and Ella.