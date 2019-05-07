Relationship goals, much? Robert Herjavec praised his wife, Kym Johnson, as he compared her to “Wonder Woman.”

Herjavec, 56, recalled to Us Weekly recently how the ballroom dancer, 42, succeeded in traveling alone with their 12-month-old twins, Haven and Hudson.

“She’s incredible. Wonder Woman has nothing on my wife,” he told Us of Johnson. “Twins flying commercial to Australia for 15 hours by herself. I mean it was… These suitcases are so cute. She put one on each suitcase. They get strapped in. They’re going through the airport and they’re bouncing around perfectly.”

The moment in question was shared on Johnson’s Instagram in April. The Australian native hauled a backpack while lugging two suitcases with Haven and Hudson sitting comfortably on top. “This is how we roll. We made it,” she captioned the post.

Herjavec, who is partnering with La Quina by Wyndham, regrammed the post and showered his wife with praise for her efforts.

“There are all sorts of heroes,” he wrote at the time. “Shout out to my amazing wife who is a superhero — flying by herself to Australia for 15 hours with (not even) 1 year old twins! Love you babe — you have far more courage and patience than me!”

The Shark Tank star married Johnson in July 2016. They began dating in 2015 after Herjavec was partnered her on Dancing With the Stars in season 20. Johnson is Herjavec’s second wife after being married to Diane Plese from 1990 to 2016. Herjavec and Plese share daughters Skye and Caprice and son Brendan.

Herjavec and Johnson’s twins celebrated their first birthday in April. The businessman told Us about how they celebrated the big day in Australia.

“We went to Sydney. We stayed at this beautiful place right on Bondi Beach,” he shared. “They loved it. They don’t speak yet. My underlying goal was to get them to go to Australia to get an Australian accent, right?”

Added Herjavec, “We had some friends over. We had it in a open restaurant right next to a park and Kymmy made these smash cakes. We made these smash cakes and the babies smashed them and they ate them and they were so excited. They’d never had chocolate. They’d never had ice cream and so they smashed them.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!