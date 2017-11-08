Robert Herjavec Sues Ex-Girlfriend for Extortion

Robert Herjavec has filed a lawsuit against his ex-girlfriend for allegedly trying to extort him.

The Shark Tank star, 55, claims Danielle Vasinova, whom he dated from 2013 to 2015, is trying to exploit the Harvey Weinstein sexual harassment scandal by extorting him for millions of dollars, TMZ reports.

Herjavec said when he ended the relationship she became a scorned woman and threatened to go public with false assertions that he gave her herpes and repeatedly sexually assaulted her.

According to TMZ, Herjavec said at one point she demanded $20 million in return for her silence, and at one point she reduced her request to $5 million — both of which he rejected.

After a previously failed extortion attempt, Herjavec told TMZ he didn’t hear from her until Monday, November 6, when he got a letter from her attorney that said she was threatening to reignite the assault claims.

The letter said, “She bears full awareness that the problems plaguing Hollywood are far bigger than she is, and appreciates fully that her willingness to come forward now will not only be cathartic for her but will go far in serving the interests of other women and men who have not yet found their voices.”

Herjavec is also suing Vasinova for deliberate infliction of emotional distress and public disclosure of private facts. He claims she gave paid interviews to tabloids in which she disclosed personal information about him and sold a compromising photo that she took of him at a sexual fantasy club without his awareness or consent.

He is requesting only $1 in damages and an order prohibiting her from continuing her alleged extortion attempts.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!