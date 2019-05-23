Robert Herjavec: What’s In My Bag?

Baby sharks travel with their dad! Whenever Robert Herjavec’s twins ­– Haven and Hudson ­– are acting up on a trip, he treats them to a diversion gift. “As long as it’s new, and they haven’t seen it in the last 10 minutes, it works,” says the Shark Tank star, who shares the one-year-old brother and sister with wife Kym Johnson.

Watch the video above and read more to learn what else the business guru, 56, carries in his black duffle travel bag.

Well-Read

“If I want to be inspired, I like to learn from the other sharks. So, for inspiration, I bring Daymond’s book, Rise and Grind, which is a great book. I should probably be pitching my own book [Driven]. If I want to read a comedy, I read Barbara’s book, Shark Tales. I got you, Barbara.”

Picture Perfect

According to a La Quinta by Wyndham survey, “35 percent of people love to bring a framed photo of their loved ones, and I’m just like everybody else. Here’s a photo of my beautiful twins at their 1-year-old party in Australia,” Herjavec, who recently partnered with the hotel chain, explained. “There’s something reassuring about having a physical photo of the ones you love.”

Keep it Clean

“If I’m traveling with the twins, wipes. You know what babies are? Babies are drool, everywhere. To babies, it’s not real until they put it in their mouth, and so this is really good to have.”

Snack Attack

“I love to eat. When Shark Tank first started, I was 20 pounds heavier. Maybe now I’m just more vain, but I also know how to take better care of myself, so I tend to snack a lot. Peanuts are a great source of nutrition and snacking and all kinds of stuff.”

