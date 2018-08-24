Robin Leach’s Cause of Death Revealed

Robin Leach’s cause of death was an end-stage cerebrovascular accident, which is the medical term for a stroke, Us Weekly confirms.

The Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous host died at the age of 76 on Friday, August 24. The Las Vegas Review-Journal, where he worked as a celebrity columnist, reported that he had been hospitalized since suffering a stroke in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, in November 2017. He had a second and more serious stroke on Monday, August 20.

“Despite the past 10 months, what a beautiful life he had,” Leach’s family said in a statement to the newspaper. “Our dad, grandpa, brother, uncle and friend Robin Leach passed away peacefully last night at 1:50 a.m. Everyone’s support and love over the past, almost one year, has been incredible and we are so grateful. Memorial arrangements to follow.”

The London native started his career as a student journalist. After graduating from Harrow County School for Boys, he became the Daily Mail’s youngest editor at age 18. He moved to New York in 1963 and worked for a variety of publications, including the New York Daily News and Star magazine.

Leach’s big break came in 1984 when he began hosting Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous, which ran from 1984 to 1995 and focused on the lavish lives of celebrities. He famously signed off each episode with his signature catchphrase: “Champagne wishes and caviar dreams.”

The reporter moved to Las Vegas in 1999 and spent his final years covering local star-studded events.

Leach is survived by his sons Steven, Gregg and Rick.

