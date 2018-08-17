Chills! Robin Thicke’s son Julian has definitely inherited his father’s musical genes.

Thicke, 41, posted an Instagram video tribute to the late Aretha Franklin on Thursday, August 16, singing her famous song “Respect” with son Julian, who stole the show with his incredible voice. (Franklin died earlier that same day at the age of 76 following a long battle with cancer.)

Celebrating Aretha last night! A post shared by Robin Thicke (@robinthicke) on Aug 16, 2018 at 2:57pm PDT

The clip, captioned “Celebrating Aretha last night!” shows the “Blurred Lines” singer bouncing his 5-month-old daughter, Mia, on his lap while belting out the tune. But it’s 8-year-old who captured the attention of social media users.

“And award for backup singer of the year goes to…….,” one commenter gushed. Another admirer added: “Wow! Julian’s voice is amazing, sweet guy! RESPECT.”

And it wasn’t just his beautiful voice that touched the hearts of Thicke’s followers. Commenters were happy to point out the loving relationship between the father and son.

“Glad to see you and your little man enjoying happiness,” one follower wrote. “These moments are what we live for,”

After commenters requested more videos of the young crooner, Thicke delivered. The singer/songwriter later added a throwback video of Julian, who is dressed to the nines in white slacks and a black blazer while he sang solo on a stage.

“Julian singing ‘Amazing Grace’ at school talent show in May,” the star captioned the clip. “Just like Aretha Franklin!”

“Yasss baby! Talented like ya dad and grandpa,” one follower exclaimed referring to the late Alan Thicke. “You can tell he will be serenading our souls,” another wrote. “He’s got it !”

Thicke shares Julian with ex-wife Paula Patton. The former couple split in 2014 after nine years of marriage and almost 21 years together. Thicke went on to date April Love Geary, and the model gave birth to their daughter, Mia, in February.

