Robin Williams’ daughter, Zelda Williams, is asking fans to use discretion when sharing videos of other comedians impersonating her late father.

“Guys, I’m only saying this because I don’t think it’ll stop until I acknowledge it … please, stop sending me the ‘test footage,’” the 32-year-old star wrote via Twitter on Tuesday, October 12, referring to Jamie Costa’s recent viral clip.

Zelda noted that she has seen the video of Costa, 31, which was posted on Monday, October 11, and showed a scenario that really happened between her dad and his former Mork & Mindy costar Pam Dawber while on set in the ‘80s.

In the video, which has more than three million viewers on YouTube, Costa portrayed the late star while Sarah Murphree took on the role of Dawber, now 69. The duo acted out a scene in which Robin discovered that his close friend John Belushi had died.

The Mrs. Doubtfire actor was one of the last people to see Belushi alive before he died from a drug overdose at Los Angeles’ Chateau Marmont in March 1982.

Dawber broke the news to her former TV costar, telling him, “Robin, if that ever happens to you, I will find you and kill you first.”

While Costa’s performance impressed plenty of viewers, the subject matter proved to be too much for his daughter to see following the Good Will Hunting actor’s own death in August 2014 at the age of 63.

“Jamie is SUPER talented, this isn’t against him, but y’all spamming me an impression of my late Dad on one of his saddest days is weird,” Zelda tweeted on Tuesday.

In the years since Robin died by suicide, his daughter, whom he shared with ex-wife Marsha Garces, has been vocal about her own highs and lows as she navigates life without him.

“Sending love out there today to all the folks navigating loss,” Zelda tweeted in August on the anniversary of the Aladdin star’s death. “New, old, the connective tissue of that deeply human pain can be hard to bear, but I find it easier sometimes knowing how many others have felt the same sting. We’re not alone. X.”

The following month, the Legend of Kora actress shared a message of support for anyone dealing with suicidal thoughts or other mental health struggles.

“Today is #WorldSuicidePreventionDay. Days like today can be triggering in and of themselves for people who are already haunted by ideation or loss,” she shared via social media in September. “For those hurting, please be extra gentle with your heart today. For those seeking help, please use any resources I’ll link below.”

Robin is survived by Zelda and her brother, Cody Williams, 29, as well as her half-brother, Zak Williams, 38, whom the Jumanji star shared with ex-wife Valerie Velardi. The Ringer alum was married to Susan Schneider Williams nearly three years before his death.

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or considering suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).