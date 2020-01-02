Robin Williams Daughter Zelda Matches With Genie While Using Disney Filter

Nothing has ever been more right. Robin Williams’ daughter, Zelda Williams, was in for a sweet surprise when Instagram’s viral Disney filter matched her with Genie from Aladdin.

The actress, 30, waited in anticipation in a video posted to Twitter earlier this week. She laughed when the function landed on the character her father portrayed in the 1992 animated film. “Welp…” she captioned her Instagram Story.

Robin shared Zelda and son Cody, 28, with ex-wife Marsha Garces. He was also the father of son Zak, 36, with ex-wife Valerie Velardi. The actor married Susan Schneider Williams in October 2011.

The Mrs. Doubtfire star died of suicide at the age of 63 in August 2014.

Zelda, for her part, reflected on the decade as she celebrated New Year’s Eve. “I’m not sure I will ever cry or laugh harder than I have these last 10 years. So much has been lost… and so much gained,” she wrote on Instagram. “Most of the time I’m at a loss to describe what it feels like to look back at this past decade, it seems almost impossible to take it all in or sum it all up, to make it bite size and palatable to be read on here by strangers and friends alike.”

The Dead of Summer alum pointed out the loved ones who helped her recover following Robin’s death. “I don’t think I’d still be here were it not for the patience and kindness of my friends, or the many relationships that taught me to love, and after Dad, to be loved again even if I knew I may lose them,” she admitted. “My life would be so different without the generous spirit of countless strangers hoping to spread positivity, and the endless ways in which life continues to amaze and surprise me.”

Zelda went on to note that she is “so indebted” to the mentors and peers who gave “their time and advice” to her. She then applauded her family members: “And last but certainly not least, I am forever grateful for the ever changing, ever growing universe that is my family, battered though we may be, learning and healing daily, but never, EVER broken.”