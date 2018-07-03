Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Reflects on His ‘Blessings’ After Jen Harley Physical Altercation

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro is trying to stay positive following his latest physical altercation with ex Jen Harley. The Jersey Shore alum took time to reflect while in Las Vegas on Monday, July 2.

“NightlyRoutine,” he captioned an Instagram Story photo as he peered out at the skyline. “#StripViews.”

He added the hashtag “#SitOutside” as he thought of “all the blessings” in his life “small or big.”

Ortiz-Magro has slowly been returning to social media since his headline-making fight with Harley. As Us Weekly exclusively revealed, Harley was arrested for domestic battery after she allegedly beat Ortiz-Magro up and dragged him with a car late last month.

“He asked [her to] pull over and let him out of the car,” an insider told Us of the June 24 incident. “She stopped, and Ronnie tried getting out and got caught in his seatbelt. Jen started driving away, dragging Ronnie. … Ronnie’s face was bloodied and bruised, and he’s got a nasty road rash.” Harley was released from jail the following day after posting $3,000 bail.

The pair has been at odds for several months now. In April, they called it quits after they insulted each other on social media. In early June, they also got into a physical altercation when Harley showed up to a Vegas hotel while the Jersey Shore cast was filming season 2.

Following the most recent scandal, Ortiz-Magro decided to skip a Seaside Heights, New Jersey, shoot with the MTV cast to instead stay back in Vegas to be with their 2-month-old daughter, Ariana. Harley has also returned to social media, recently sharing pics of their little girl.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!