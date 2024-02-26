Rory Culkin and Katelin Arizmendi brought the PDA to the red carpet at the 2024 Independent Spirit Awards.

While attending the awards show on Sunday, February 25, in Santa Monica, California, the couple matched in all-black ensembles. Culkin, 34, sported a black blazer with a sheer black button-up shirt and black trousers. Arizmendi, for her part, wore a black top and shorts with fishnet tights and patent leather heels, pairing the look with a fitted black hat.

“Bringing a lil clowncore to spirit awards,” Arizmendi wrote via Instagram Story on Sunday alongside a selfie. She also shared a pic of Culkin gazing out a window and wrote, “My perfect bimbo daddy.”

In another snap, Arizmendi sat on Culkin’s lap as the two gave soft smiles to the camera. “I’m just a giant baby,” she captioned her Instagram Story.

Arizmendi received a nomination for Best Cinematography for Monica at the 39th annual awards show. (The trophy went to Eigil Bryld for The Holdovers.)

The pair made their relationship Instagram official in November 2023, when Arizmendi shared several photos of Culkin including one of the couple sharing a sweet smooch. “Thankful to be this deeply f–ked for you,” she captioned the post.

Prior to his relationship with Arizemendi, Culkin wed cinematographer Sarah Scrivener in 2018 but they have since called it quits.

Rory and Arizemndi’s public appearance comes days after Shane Culkin, Macaulay Culkin, Christian Culkin and Rory lent their voices on an episode of Kieran Culkin’s The Second Best Hospital in the Galaxy.

In the animated sci-fi series, Dr. Plowp (Kieran) attempts to build a relationship with colleague Dr. Sleech (Stephanie Hsu) but Dr. Plowp’s siblings (Rory, Macauley, 43, Christian, 37, and Shane, 48) become invested in Dr. Sleech’s emotional state.

The project marks the first time all five brothers have shared the screen together. While Macauley, 43, was the first to have a breakout role as Kevin McCallister in Home Alone, his siblings have also pursued careers in the entertainment industry.

Rory often played the younger versions of Macaulay and Kieran’s characters before landing the role of Rudy Prescott in 2000’s You Can Count on Me. He’s since dabbled in horror projects such as Scream 4 and Lords of Chaos and Signs and had roles on the small screen including Waco, Under the Banner of Heaven, Swarm and Black Mirror.

Rory has also appeared in independent films including 2005’s The Chumscrubber, 2011’s Hick and 2005’s Down in the Valley.