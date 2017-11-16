Baby No. 2 is here! Rose Byrne and Bobby Cannavale have welcomed their second child together, a source confirms to Us Weekly.

The 38-year-old Neighbors actress confirmed the pair were expecting a second bundle of joy during an interview with Jones magazine in August.

“I’m a little tired but feeling good,” she told the publication after doing a photo shoot with her brother, George Byrne. “Everyone was very sweet on set today, and you always get a little bit more attention when you’re pregnant, which is fabulous.”

Byrne, who is already mom to 21-month-old son Rocco with the Boardwalk Empire alum, 47, was asked whether she thinks her children will follow their parents, and uncle George, who is a professional photographer, into the arts.

“I remember doing the film The Rage in Placid Lake years ago with Ben Lee, about the kid who rebelled against his bohemian parents and became an accountant,” she explained. “Maybe my kids will want to do something really different, like run a granola company or become accountants themselves.”

And while the couple have kept the details of their second pregnancy private, Cannavale did share an adorable snap from the twosome’s trip to Greece — just months before their little one’s arrival.

“Santorini,” the Vinyl actor wrote alongside a pic of the couple sharing a kiss in July.

Santorini A post shared by Bobby (@bobby_cannavale) on Jul 3, 2017 at 10:55am PDT

Back in 2016, the X-Men: Apocalypse actress opened up about the challenges of motherhood in an interview with Australia’s Daily Telegraph.

“You have this huge responsibility you didn’t have before – there’s someone you have to keep alive! I also like to think Rocco has brought out better qualities in me,” Byrne explained.

The brunette beauty pointed out that she looks to her mother and father for advice and support. “I was already becoming my parents, even before I had Rocco,” she joked at the time. “You know how that happens? One day, you’re like, ‘I’ve turned into my parents!’”

In addition to caring for their children, Byrne and Cannavale manage two successful acting careers. The twosome have worked together on three projects: 2014’s Annie and Adult Beginners, and 2015’s Spy.

