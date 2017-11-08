Just one month before Roy Halladay tragically passed away in an airplane crash, he and his wife, Brandy, discussed her fears of his flying in a now-haunting video.

“She fought me the whole way,” Roy said in an October video by ICON Aircraft that was removed shortly after his passing.

“I fought hard,” Brandy added, “I was very against it.”

“I didn’t grow up the way Roy did,” she said. “I didn’t grow up with airplanes or a comfort level the way he did with small planes.”

As previously reported, the former MLB star – who pitched for the Toronto Blue Jays and Philadelphia Phillies over the course of his 15-year career – was killed in a plane crash in the Gulf of Mexico off the coast of Florida on Tuesday, November 7. He was 40 years old. The Colorado native shared two kids, sons Ryan and Brayden, with Brandy.

After his passing, the Phillies released a statement to mourn the legendary player. “We are numb over the very tragic news about Roy Halladay’s untimely death,” the statement reads. “There are no words to describe the sadness that the entire Phillies family is feeling over the loss of one of the most respected human beings to ever play the game. It is with the heaviest of hearts that we pass along our condolences to Brandy, Ryan and Braden.”

The Blue Jays also expressed their grief in the wake of the news. “The Toronto Blue Jays organization is overcome by grief with the tragic loss of one of the franchise’s greatest and most respected players, but even better human being,” the team’s statement reads. “It is impossible to express what he has meant to this franchise, the city and its fans. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends.”

