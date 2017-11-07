Former MLB pitcher Roy Halladay was killed in a plane crash in the Gulf of Mexico off the coast of Florida on Tuesday, November 7. He was 40 years old.

During a news conference earlier today, Pasco County Sheriff Chris Nocco confirmed Halladay’s small single-engine aircraft crashed and his body was found by the sheriff’s office marine unit.

Halladay pitched for the Toronto Blue Jays and Philadelphia Phillies during his 15-year career in the MLB. He retired from baseball in 2013. Halladay was the father of two children with his wife Brandy.

The Blue Jays and Phillies both released statements after news of Halladay’s death.

“We are numb over the very tragic news about Roy Halladay’s untimely death,” the statement from the Phillies reads. “There are no words to describe the sadness that the entire Phillies family is feeling over the loss of one of the most respected human beings to ever play the game. It is with the heaviest of hearts that we pass along our condolences to Brandy, Ryan and Braden.”

“The Toronto Blue Jays organization is overcome by grief with the tragic loss of one of the franchise’s greatest and most respected players, but even better human being,” the Blue Jays’ statement reads. “It is impossible to express what he has meant to this franchise, the city and its fans. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends.”

Baseball Commissioner Robert D. Manfred also issued statement: “All of us at Baseball are shocked and deeply saddened by the tragic passing of former Toronto Blue Jays and Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Roy Halladay. A well-respected figure throughout the game, Roy was a fierce competitor during his 16-year career, which included eight All-Star selections, two Cy Young Awards, a perfect game and a Postseason no-hitter. On behalf of Major League Baseball, I extend my deepest condolences to his family, including his wife, Brandy, and two sons, Ryan and Braden, his friends and countless fans, as well as the Blue Jays and Phillies organizations.”

Stars reacted to the news of Halladay’s passing on Twitter.

“God damn’t, No! Roy Halladay, one of the most dominant pitchers to ever toe the rubber and always generous to his legion of fans. RIP,” actor Miles Teller wrote.

Cleveland Cavaliers star Tristan Thompson tweeted, “RIP Roy Halladay.. a Toronto legend! Growing up I used to love watching Doc play, sad day for Toronto sports fans.”

“In shock over the terrible news about Roy Halladay… a pitcher I grew up admiring & rooting for. Praying for his family & friends. #RIPDoc,” Los Angeles Angels center fielder Mike Trout wrote.

