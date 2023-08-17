This week on Royally Us, Prince William and Princess Kate get new roles as Prince Harry is stripped of his titles on the Palace website, Taylor Swift may have made a nod to Meghan Markle and more.

Us Weekly confirmed earlier this month that the official Royal Family website removed Harry’s HRH title from its pages, three years after his departure as the Duke of Sussex. “Without throwing too much shade in the general direction of the Royal website, it is chaotically curated. The Royals no more update the website than the president of the U.S. would update the presidential website,” royal author and historian Gareth Russell told Us.

As Harry’s titles disappeared on a delay, many members of the royal family received new designations. Prince William assumed the role of commanding Harry’s former military unit, a responsibility assigned by their father, King Charles. Harry’s military titles were revoked when he stepped back from royal duties in 2020, and this shift grants William the title of Colonel in Chief of the Army Air Corps, adding to his extensive list of honors.

Along with Williams’s new titles, Kate was granted new military distinctions, along with Princess Anne.

Harry proved his equestrian skills are still up to par during his visit to Singapore to participate in a fundraiser polo field match. He competed with the Royal Salute Sensible during the annual sensible ISPS Handa Polo Cup, and said that he missed Meghan “very much,” during the trip, according to pal Nacho Figueras.

While Harry was in Singapore, however, Meghan was living her best life attending Swift’s The Eras Tour in Los Angeles. Each stop of The Eras Tour features two surprise songs, and some fans are convinced Swift curated the August 8 songs for Meghan’s attendance, performing “King of My Heart” and “I Know Places,” which both revolve around a whirlwind romance that two people are desperately trying to keep private — a situation Meghan knows all too well.

The first anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II’s death is approaching and Russell speculates that Harry and Meghan will be invited to Balmoral — but will not attend. “I can’t imagine them saying yes to an invitation now for no other reason than nothing really has changed in the dynamic in this family,” Russell said. “Prince Harry allegedly still wants and expects a full apology.”