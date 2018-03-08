Broadway star Ruthie Ann Miles and her husband Jonathan Blumenstein suffered an unspeakable loss on Monday, March 5. Miles, who is currently pregnant, was involved in a car crash, which left her in the intensive care unit and claimed the life of their 4-year-old daughter, Abigail.

Miles and Abigail were two of four hit when Dorothy Bruns ran a red light in Brooklyn, New York. Lauren Lew was injured due to the accident and her 1-year-old son Joshua was killed. The New York Post reported on Tuesday that Bruns told police she suffers from multiple sclerosis, seizures and heart problems. It is still unclear if she will be charged, per the outlet.

Miles has since been released from the hospital. “Thank you for your prayers over our families and holding us in our pain. We are extremely grateful for your kindness and generosity,” read a note shared on Miles’ Twitter account on Thursday. “Ruthie is now out of ICU and healing, by all accounts it is a miracle our second child is unharmed.”

“Please continue to pray for the Lew and Blumenstein families as we process the unthinkable and lay our grief in the loving arms of Jesus,” the message continued. “Joshua and Abigail are now resting in Heavenly peace and joy.”

The Broadway community has been rallying around Miles, who won a Tony award in 2015 for her role in the Broadway revival of The King and I. “Heartsick for Ruthie and her family,” tweeted Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda. Added Kristin Chenoweth: “@RuthieAnnMiles sending love to you and your family there are no words. Except you are loved.”

A GoFundMe set up for Miles has raised nearly $400,000. “These contributions will go to Ruthie and her family,” wrote a friend. “Ruthie is beloved by her many friends and colleagues in the Broadway and touring communities. She is always kind and always has a smile. It is our honor to help her during this difficult time.”

