They keep him humble. Ryan Gosling gave a rare glimpse into his life with Eva Mendes and their two daughters, Esmeralda and Amada Lee, during his appearance on the special “Game Night” edition of Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Friday, June 8, following the NBA Finals game.

Gosling told Kimmel, 50, that although he wanted to watch the basketball games ahead of the interview, he didn’t get a chance to because of his kids, who only want to watch the cartoon Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood. “Well, I knew I was going to be on the show so I was excited to watch the games,” he said. “But I have a 2-year-old and a 3-and-half-year-old, so, let’s be honest, I’m not watching anything that doesn’t have a talking tiger in it.”

The pair also discussed the Drive actor’s training before playing astronaut Neil Armstrong in his new film First Man and explained how Mendes helped him out when things went wrong. “I did some physical training. At NASA, they put us through the paces in certain ways,” he said. “For instance, they built this multi-axis trainer, which is something NASA designed just to help the astronauts prepare for the worst-case scenarios in space.”

“But it’s this thing that kind of sends you ass over teakettle. They would only do it for 20 minutes at a time or something but in the movie, because we had to get a lot of shots, I was in it for like six to eight hours. So I started to sort of smell a rat up here,” he continued, pointing at his head. “Something was wrong. That, and getting banged around in the capsules and hitting my head, that something might be wrong.”

He said Mendes, 44, was the one who helped him realize he might’ve injured himself during training. “Well, I knew something was wrong when I went home one night and I called Eva, and I was just hellbent on this idea that there were people in donut stores all around the world that were trying to charm their way into getting free donuts,” he shared.

“She was so patient and listening,” he said about the Hitch actress. “She was like, ‘I’ve been saying you have brain damage as a joke, but I think you might have brain damage. I think you should go to the hospital.’”

The actor said that he took his girl’s advice and sought medical help, finding out he had a minor concussion. Gosling stars as Armstrong in the movie about the first man to walk the moon, and he also premiered the trailer on the late-night talk show.

First Man is set to open in theaters on October 12.

