Keeping the love alive. Ryan Michelle Bathe opened up about the adorable way husband Sterling K. Brown shows her he cares.

“I think it’s things every single day,” the actress, 43, told Us Weekly exclusively at The Diaspora Dialogues 3rd Annual International Women of Power luncheon earlier this month. “His love language is time spent. So he’s always calling me throughout the day checking in. ‘What [are you] doing? Where you going? How’s your friends? How’s your momma doing?’”

The couple, who tied the knot in June 2007, also rely on each other for career advice from time to time. “I think it’s a very case-by-case situation,” she explained. “Some situations impact all of us as a family. So we have to be involved together. In some situations, he’ll tell me after the fact, if it’s something that happened on set, or sometimes it’s just navigating these new spaces and conversations, whether it’s social media or Twitter, all of those things. I think it’s a case-by-case thing that we know ultimately that we’re always there for each other.”

Bathe appreciates time alone too. “I go to lunch by myself,” she revealed. “When I have the time. But when I can, I absolutely do.”

In the meantime, the First Wives Club star wants to instill strong values in their sons: Andrew and Amaré. “I try to give them images,” she said. “I try to be surrounded by wonderful people and wonderful women and I just hope it’s getting in there somewhere and that it’ll just be second nature, but according to my son, I talk too much. I’m like, ‘You have to understand women are this!’ He’s like, ‘Yeah, yeah, yeah!’ It’ll plant the seed. So that’s what I’m doing.”

Bathe lives by example. “I have such a great tribe of women,” she gushed. “I see myself reflected in them every day so I’m like, ‘Wow, people I’m surrounded by are amazing. So I must be amazing too.’”

Brown, for his part, got real about why the pair fight in front of their kids. “Arguing is part of a relationship,” the This Is Us star, 43, told Us in December 2019. “It’s not the end of a relationship, but don’t go behind closed doors so they don’t see the reconciliation. Then if they just see fighting and they don’t see the makeup, they think the relationship is about fighting.”

With reporting by Taylor Ferber