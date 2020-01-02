Unpopular opinion! Sterling K. Brown’s sons aren’t fans of This Is Us — even though they haven’t seen the show.

“They can’t watch it,” the actor, 43, exclusively reveals of Andrew, 8, and Amaré, 4, in the latest issue of Us Weekly. “It’s nine o’clock. They’re both in bed, but it [also] keeps me from them a lot. They’re like, ‘Are you going off to do This is Us again?’ And I’m like, ‘I’m sorry guys, Daddy will be back as soon as possible.’ They’re like, ‘OK.’ Anytime something takes dad away, it’s not cool.”

That being said, the Missouri native did earn “cool dad points” with his roles in Black Panther, Frozen 2 and Angry Birds 2 because those are movies they “can enjoy together … as a family.”

As for red carpet premieres, Sterling’s boys have mixed feelings. “It’s sort of a love hate relationship,” the Emmy winner explains. “They like getting their picture taken. But Amaré, after he finished going through the line and getting all the flashes, he started blinking his eyes like, ‘That was crazy.’ I was like, ‘Tell me about it.’”

He and Ryan Michelle Bathe wed in June 2007. Since welcoming their sons, the couple have been intentional about arguing in front of their brood as “part of” their successful relationship.

“It’s not the end of a relationship, [so we] don’t go behind closed doors so they don’t see the reconciliation,” the American Crime Story alum tells Us. “Then if they just see fighting and they don’t see the makeup, they think the relationship is about fighting. The relationship has cycles, and you’ve got to share all of it with them so when they go out into the world and they’re looking to partner with somebody to share their life, they’re like, ‘Look, we may argue, but we’re going to come back together when it’s all said and done.’ They’ve got to see it all.”

With reporting by Kayley Stumpe