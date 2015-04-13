Ryan Reynolds was hit by a car while standing in a hotel parking lot in Vancouver on Friday, April 10 — and the driver of the car fled the scene.

Reynolds' rep Leslie Sloane told Us Weekly that The Voices actor was thankfully unharmed in the incident which took place in the British Columbian city, where the star is currently filming his new movie Deadpool.

"While walking, Ryan was struck by a paparazzi driving a car through an underground parking garage," the actor's rep told Us. "The man fled the scene. Ryan is okay."

Police officer Brian Montague confirmed to the Associated Press that the actor had not been harmed in the incident, but provided no further details.

While the situation could have been more serious, Reynolds took a moment on Sunday, April 12, to tell fans that he was fine in a good-humored tweet.

Put Beachcombers back on the air and I'll call. https://t.co/g9jbBppMHu — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) April 12, 2015

Reynolds and wife Blake Lively recently became parents for the first time, welcoming daughter James into the world in December 2014.

The actor told Jimmy Fallon last month that his little girl is keeping him and Lively on their toes! "Our baby in particular is, we think, allergic to sleep," he said.

