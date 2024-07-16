Ryan Reynolds is mourning the death of 10-year-old TikTok star Bella Thomson.

Thomson, known as “Bella Brave,” died on Sunday, July 14, less than one week after she was placed in a medically induced coma. She had developed a lung induction that doctors believed was Bronchiolitis Obliterans. On Monday, July 15, Bella’s mother, Kyla Thomson, shared the sad news with her Instagram followers, saying, “Bella passed peacefully in our arms.”

Later that day, Reynolds — who visited Bella during a prior hospitalization last year — paid tribute to the little girl.

“Bella was so funny and so charming,” Reynolds, 47, wrote via his Instagram Stories. “I loved meeting her and I’m so deeply sad to hear this news. She had a razor sharp wit and took zero s—t from anyone. Particularly me. Deepest condolences to her family and the staff at [The Hospital for Sick Children in Toronto, Canada] who cared for her in every way possible.”

Related: Celebrity Deaths of 2024: Stars We Lost This Year Hollywood mourned many celebrities in 2024. Speed Racer star Christian Oliver (born Christian Klepser) died at the age of 51 during a fatal plane crash on January 5. Oliver was traveling home from a Caribbean vacation with his two daughters — Madita and Annik, whom he shared with wife Jessica Klepser — on January 4. […]

In December, the Deadpool star, who has four children with wife Blake Lively, bonded with Bella following her intestinal transplant. The TikTok footage of their encounter amassed more than three million views.

When Reynolds asked Bella if she was “scared” or “nervous” to undergo such an operation, the little girl responded, “Meh.”

“Meh,” Reynolds replied. “I like that attitude.”

Bella and Kyla gained 7 million followers on the video app after sharing Bella’s experiences with a number of health conditions, including severe combined immunodeficiency and Hirschsprung’s disease. In her Monday update, Kyla encouraged fans to “please keep her name on your lips, her memories alive and her bravery in your hearts.” She concluded her message on an uplifting note, stating, “Bella would want you to remember; God is love, be brave and you are never too old to bring a stuffy.”

Related: Most Shocking Celebrity Deaths of All Time Us Weekly looks back at the stars who died before their time, including Amy Winehouse, Prince and Whitney Houston — see the most shocking celeb deaths

In the accompanying photo, Bella smiled at the camera while dressed in a purple and green princess outfit, complete with a pair of pink sparkly shoes and a tiara.

Kyla shared the same message via TikTok alongside a video of Bella dancing in a purple floral dress.

Condolences soon flooded the comments section, with one fan writing, “I will forever be grateful for the laughter, joy and light Bella brought to my world. Wishing I could hug you ❤️.” Another remarked, “If love could hold her here a little longer, she’d be here forever. Your beautiful family has been a beacon for so many. Bella’s legacy is just beginning. In the meantime, this community has those who loved her most so very close in our hearts ❤️.”